Rameshwaram Cafe blast: MHC refuses to quash FIR registered against MoS Shobha for her remarks on Tamils

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court refused to quash the criminal case filed against the Member of Lok Sabha and Union minister (MoS) Shobha Karandlaje for making allegations against Tamils connecting with Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast.



Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by the Union minister seeking to quash the criminal case registered against her by the Madurai Cybercrime police.

The counsel representing the Union minister submitted that it is a politically motivated criminal case and it should be quashed.

However, the judge refused to accept the contention and asked whether she hasn't made the remarks stating that the persons staying in Tamil Nadu planted the bomb in Rameshwaram Cafe, Bengaluru.

The counsel submitted that his client said only, the persons get trained from Tamil Nadu have planted the bomb.

The State sought time to advance submission. After the request the judge posted the matter on Friday (July 12) for further submission.