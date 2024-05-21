Rameshwaram cafe blast case: NIA conducts searches at two doctor’s houses in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted searches in the houses of two doctors in Coimbatore on Tuesday in connection with the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookefield area on March 1.

Two NIA teams visited the residence of Naheem at Periasubbanna Gounder Street and Jaffer Iqbal at Narayanaguru Street in Sai Baba Colony, and conducted searches.

Police personnel were deployed in front of their houses during the search to prevent any untoward incident.

Tuesday's searches come after the arrest of two suspects in the blast case - Mussavir Hussain Shazeb and Abdul Matheen Taha - from West Bengal on April 12.

A low intensity IED bomb had exploded in the cafe on March 1, leaving at least 10 people injured.