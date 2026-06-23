Ramesh, Sekarbabu argue over blatant misuse of shrine funds

The debate began when Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sought clarification on the government’s stand regarding the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. He asked whether the administration shared the BJP’s position on temple administration and educational institutions run by the department, referring to recent reports that temple funds would henceforth be used only for temple-related works and improving facilities for devotees.

Responding to the query, Ramesh said the government’s position was clear that temple revenues should be utilised only for purposes that directly benefit devotees and administration. He said funds were being spent on essential amenities, including sanitation facilities and other infrastructure within premises.