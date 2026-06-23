Ramesh, Sekarbabu argue over blatant misuse of shrine funds

CHENNAI: A heated exchange broke out in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday after HR&CE Minister Ramesh questioned the previous DMK government’s decision to utilise temple funds for multi-level parking facilities and other infrastructure projects.
The debate began when Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sought clarification on the government’s stand regarding the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department. He asked whether the administration shared the BJP’s position on temple administration and educational institutions run by the department, referring to recent reports that temple funds would henceforth be used only for temple-related works and improving facilities for devotees.
Responding to the query, Ramesh said the government’s position was clear that temple revenues should be utilised only for purposes that directly benefit devotees and administration. He said funds were being spent on essential amenities, including sanitation facilities and other infrastructure within premises.
Maintaining that temple income should primarily serve worshippers, the minister questioned the priorities of the previous administration. He asked why a temple lacking basic sanitation facilities would require a Rs 10-crore multi-level parking project. He also alleged that temple funds had earlier been diverted towards commercial ventures, including marriage halls. Ramesh further claimed that Union government had been willing to fund a proposed Siddha Medical Hospital project in Palani, but the initiative was not pursued by previous State government.
Defending the earlier decisions, former HR&CE Minister Sekarbabu said the projects had been implemented based on recommendations from elected legislators. Referring to a proposed multi-level parking facility in Coonoor, he said the project was intended to generate revenue for the temple while also addressing the parking requirements of tourists visiting the hill town.
However, Ramesh countered that even if the facility had been proposed on land belonging to a Vinayagar temple in Coonoor, it remained unclear why temple funds had been used for the project.
“Did devotees ask for temple funds to be spent on building car parking facilities? What they seek is a peaceful darshan,” the minister said.