Ramdoss’s love for Vanniyars blossoms every election season, minister Sivasankar takes jibe

TIRUCHY: Only during the elections that PMK founder Ramdoss’s affection for the Vanniyar community blossoms said the Transport Minister SS Sivasankar in Ariyalur on Monday night.

While speaking to reporters, minister Sivasankar rebutted the senior PMK leader over demands for an apology for CM Stalin's ‘jobless’ remarks.

Stating that it was the AIADMK that brought 10.5 per cent internal reservation for the Vanniyar community, Sivasankar said. But it was Ramdoss who harvested votes. He is always at gaining from others’ work, the DMK minister alleged. “But people are watching and they have understood him and will give him a fitting lesson,” Sivasankar said.

Sivasankar also asked Dr Anbumani Ramdoss to stop talking against Chief Minister MK Stalin. “Chief Minister has not mentioned anything inferior about Ramdoss. It was Ramdoss who is known for spitting negative comments,” he said.

Meanwhile, he added that Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit Villupuram soon to inaugurate the former minister Govindasamy’s memorial. The Chief Minister also would unveil the memorial of the Vanniyar people who lost their lives protesting for reservation. “Chief Minister has an exceptional affection towards the Vanniyar community but Dr Ramdoss has been making false accusations against him. Ramdoss will show affection to the Vanniyar people only when there is an election and he will forget the people for the rest of the years,” the minister said.