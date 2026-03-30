Ramanathapuram worker killed in Kuwait missile debris strike; kin seek govt help to bring back body

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 36-year-old migrant worker from Ramanathapuram district was killed in Kuwait after missile debris fell on him amid the ongoing conflict involving Israel and the United States, officials said.
The deceased, Santhanaselvam of Anikurunthan village near Mudukulathur, had been working as an electrician in an engineering trading and contracting firm in Kuwait for over a decade. He is survived by his wife, Kousalya, and two children.
Police sources said the incident occurred on Monday morning when a piece of debris from a missile, reportedly fired during the conflict, fell on the premises where he was staying, killing him on the spot. His family members were informed soon after.
Shocked by the news, the victim’s family submitted a petition to Ramanathapuram Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, urging immediate steps to repatriate the body and secure compensation.
The Collector assured them that the matter would be taken up with the Central and State governments for necessary action.