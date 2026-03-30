Ramanathapuram worker killed in Kuwait missile debris strike; kin seek govt help to bring back body

The deceased, Santhanaselvam of Anikurunthan village near Mudukulathur, had been working as an electrician in an engineering trading and contracting firm in Kuwait for over a decade. He is survived by his wife, Kousalya, and two children.

Police sources said the incident occurred on Monday morning when a piece of debris from a missile, reportedly fired during the conflict, fell on the premises where he was staying, killing him on the spot. His family members were informed soon after.