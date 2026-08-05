Ramanathapuram meth lab case: 3 including ‘technical expert’ arrested

According to police sources, Ashraf allegedly played a key role in providing technical expertise to other members of the syndicate who were involved in processing and refining methamphetamine through the mixing of chemical ingredients in the required proportions at a clandestine laboratory in Ilayangudi.

Officials said the interrogation of Shahinsha and Mohammed Zakir revealed that, apart from supplying the drug in Tamil Nadu, the network allegedly extended to Kerala, some northern States, and Sri Lanka.