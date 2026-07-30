Ramanathapuram man kills wife, mother-in-law after family dispute

CHENNAI: A 48-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death at their house in Ramanathapuram on Thursday (July 30).
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the incident occurred following a prolonged family dispute over his suspicions about his wife's behaviour and arguments over the money he had sent home while working in Dubai.
The accused, Chellamuthu, later surrendered before police with the weapon.
The accused, Chellamuthu of Ramanathapuram, had been working in Dubai for the past few years after deciding to seek employment abroad due to insufficient income.
He used to return to his hometown once a year for a two-month vacation.
His wife, Sharmila (42), lived in Ramanathapuram with their two daughters, studying in Classes 7 and 4. Sharmila's mother, Padmavathi, who worked as a teacher in a government school in Dubai, had returned to Ramanathapuram in January and remained there due to health issues and treatment.
Chellamuthu frequently argued with his wife over the phone, suspecting her behaviour. He had also sought an account of the money he had sent from Dubai.
Unable to continue living with what she described as a suspicious husband, Sharmila separated from him and moved into a rented house in Vaigai Nagar with her mother and children despite relatives urging the couple to reconcile for the children's welfare.
Police said Chellamuthu went to his wife's house at around 8 am while the children were getting ready for school and again argued with her. Padmavathi also objected to the confrontation.
As the argument intensified, Chellamuthu allegedly attacked Sharmila with a sword he had concealed on his person. When Padmavathi attempted to intervene, she was also attacked.
Both women died on the spot.