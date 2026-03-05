Ramanathapuram: Iris attendance glitches hit MGNREGS work

Beneficiaries reported that network issues, server problems, and device glitches are preventing successful iris scans at worksites, making it difficult to mark attendance and begin work. Due to these problems, many workers in Ramanathapuram district are unable to mark attendance and are returning home disappointed without work.

Under the new system, workers must register their iris via a mobile application operated by the worksite supervisor. Attendance is confirmed only if the iris scan recorded in the morning matches the one recorded in the evening.