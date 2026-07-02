Ramanathapuram cops foil bid to smuggle 46 kg ganja to Sri Lanka

RAMANATHAPURAM: The police seized 46 kg of ganja that was allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka from Puthu Mayakulam beach near Keelakarai in Ramanathapuram district. Three persons were arrested.
Q Branch police received specific information that contraband was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through the Puthu Mayakulam coastal area near Keelakarai.
Acting on the tip-off, a Q Branch team led by Inspector Jeevamani conducted vehicle checks near the Nainarappa Dargah on the road leading to Puthu Mayakulam beach.
During the operation, police intercepted a two-wheeler and searched it.
They found ganja parcels concealed on the vehicle and seized them.
A total of 46 kg of ganja packed in 23 parcels was recovered.
The police arrested Mohamed Anas (44), Mushraf (25) and Jesir (29), all residents of Puthu Mayakulam, for allegedly transporting the contraband. They are being questioned.
According to police, the ganja seized from the two-wheeler was allegedly being transported to the coast for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka by boat. The international market value of the seized contraband is estimated at around Rs 2 crore.