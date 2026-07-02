Ramanathapuram cops foil bid to smuggle 46 kg ganja to Sri Lanka

Q Branch police received specific information that contraband was to be smuggled to Sri Lanka through the Puthu Mayakulam coastal area near Keelakarai.

Acting on the tip-off, a Q Branch team led by Inspector Jeevamani conducted vehicle checks near the Nainarappa Dargah on the road leading to Puthu Mayakulam beach.

During the operation, police intercepted a two-wheeler and searched it.