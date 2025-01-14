Ramanathapuram cop writes to Home Secretary, resigns

CHENNAI: An Inspector with Tamil Nadu Police serving in Ramanathapuram district has written to the Home Secretary tendering resignation, alleging that there is constant interference in his work.

Inspector Saravanan, currently serving at the RS Mangalam police station in Ramanathapuram district, has alleged that the writer at the camp office of Tiruvadanai range has been interfering in his work, despite his objections.

In his resignation letter, Saravanan has stated that he is unable to perform his duties effectively due to the constant interference. He has also alleged that the clerk has been issuing orders to police personnel without his knowledge or consent and as the Station House Officer (SHO), he is not able to dedicate personnel to pending investigations.

The Inspector who has put in 16 years of service said that because of this interference, he does not wish to continue in law and order postings.