Ramanathapuram: Cop killed as bus rams seized tractor

RAMANATHAPURAM: A head constable attached to the Devipattinam police station was killed when a State Transport Corporation bus rammed a tractor seized during an anti-illegal sand mining operation near Ramanathapuram in the early hours of Monday.
The deceased was identified as Maheshkumar, who had been serving at the Devipattinam police station for the past three years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
According to police, a team led by Sub-Inspector Sundaramurthy conducted a raid around 3.30 am following information about illegal sand mining in areas under the Devipattinam police limits. During the operation, police seized three tractors, a JCB machine and arrested four persons, including Karthik Raja (28), in connection with the alleged mining activity.
Police then began transporting the seized vehicles to the station. Maheshkumar volunteered to drive one of the tractors loaded with sand, while other officers escorted the remaining vehicles.
While proceeding towards Devipattinam via Kopperimadam, the tractor was allegedly hit from behind by a government express bus travelling from Ramanathapuram to Velankanni. The impact threw the tractor off the road and shattered the vehicle.
Maheshkumar was trapped in the wreckage and died at the scene. The bus overturned after the collision, leaving several passengers injured.
Police said nine passengers escaped with minor injuries, while six others were rescued and admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Further investigation is under way.