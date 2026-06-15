Ramanathapuram: Cop killed as bus rams seized tractor

The deceased was identified as Maheshkumar, who had been serving at the Devipattinam police station for the past three years. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

According to police, a team led by Sub-Inspector Sundaramurthy conducted a raid around 3.30 am following information about illegal sand mining in areas under the Devipattinam police limits. During the operation, police seized three tractors, a JCB machine and arrested four persons, including Karthik Raja (28), in connection with the alleged mining activity.