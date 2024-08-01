Ramalingam murder case: NIA raids at over 20 locations across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out searches in nearly 20 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with their probe into the February 2019 murder of PMK functionary V Ramalingam in Thanjavur.

Searches are going on in 20 places across the state including Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruppuvanam, Thirumangalakudi, Melacavery, and Karuppur.

Detailed information about the raids will be published by the NIA upon completion.

According to Daily Thanthi and Maalai Malar, NIA officials have raided the house of Sahabuddin on North Muslim Street in Thiruppuvanam, the houses of three persons - Halid, Mohammad Halib, and Himdilias - in Thirumangalakudi, as well as two locations in Kumbakonam.

On February 5, 2019, V Ramalingam, a city secretary with the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Thirubuvanam, Kumbakonam town, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang.

The murder case was later transferred from the police to the National Investigation Agency.

While more than 10 people have been arrested so far in the murder case, the NIA is trying to nab six others who are absconding, according to reports.

(With Bureau inputs)