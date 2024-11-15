Ramalingam case: NIA arrests one more for harbouring PFI man

NEW DELHI: The NIA has arrested a man for knowingly harbouring a proclaimed offender involved in the killing of PMK worker Ramalingam in 2019 for opposing forced conversions in Tamil Nadu, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) worker was hacked to death on February 5, 2019, in Paku Vinayakam Thoppu, in Thanjavur, by members and office bearers of the Popular Front of India (PFI), a banned outfit, it said.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Mohammed Ali Jinnah, proprietor of Poombarai Palace, had given shelter to absconder Shahul Hameed in his cottage.

Shahul remained in hiding in the cottage for a considerable period before the NIA, acting on credible information, searched the property located in Kodaikanal, Dindigul district, it said.

After extensive investigation, the NIA chargesheeted 18 accused, including five absconders, in the case on August 2, 2019, before the NIA special court in Chennai, the statement said.

Besides Shahul, the other proclaimed offenders and absconders are Abdul Majith, Bhurkanudeen and Nafeel Hasan, it said.

The NIA has announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each for information leading to their arrest.

Proscribed outfit PFI had conspired to kill him for intervening in the dawah work/ proselytization carried out by its dawah team, which had come from Arivagam, Theni, to forcibly convert underprivileged persons, the statement said.

The investigation established that the violence was unleashed to strike terror among the opponents of the PFI outfit, it said.