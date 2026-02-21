Ramadoss's pleas to freeze ‘mango' symbol, defer Assembly polls binned

In his petitions, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss sought the quashing of the order issued by the poll body recognising Anbumani Ramadoss as the president of PMK. He further prayed for a direction to the ECI to recognise him as the party president along with the office-bearers appointed by him. He also sought an interim direction to defer the announcement of elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In a separate petition, he sought a direction to the ECI to freeze the party's electoral symbol, 'mango,' until the leadership dispute between him and his son Anbumani Ramadoss is resolved.