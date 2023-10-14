Ramadoss wants relief for farmers

CHENNAI: Pointing out that paddy yield during kuruvai cultivation season has reduced by 33 per cent due to water shortage in Thanjavur district, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to give relief of Rs. 25,000 per acre to the affected farmers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that due to the water shortage the yield has reduced by 33 per cent in the district. "It is estimated that cultivation in other delta districts might also be less. Expecting continuous irrigation like the past three years, farmers have cultivated 5.5 lakh acres. But they are affected due to lack of sufficient water, " he added.

It is well known that Cauvery water did not reach the tail-end areas and 2 lakh acres of paddy fields withered already. "Usually, one acre in Cauvery delta will yield 2.4 tonnes of paddy. But this year, the yield is only 1.69 tonnes per acre. Tail-end areas recorded 1.02 tonnes per acre, " he noted.

Citing the failure to release sufficient quantity of water from Mettur Dam is the reason for lower yields, Ramadoss said that water release was reduced to 3,500 cusecs at one point but the region requires 15,000 cusecs to 18,000 cusecs.

"When analyzing yields of the last 10 years, farmers made profits only during the last three years. They faced severe losses during 7 years. The government has the responsibility to help the farmers who are in debt, " he opined.

Ramadoss also urged the government to provide Rs. 40,000 per acre for 2 lakh acres where crops withered without water and Rs. 25,000 for fields where yield is lesser.