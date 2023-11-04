Ramadoss wants commission on caste-based census

CHENNAI: Welcoming the stand of the central government pertaining to caste-based census, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to commence consultations by forming a commission.

"Home minister Amit Shah has said that the government is not against the caste-based census and a decision will be taken after detailed consultation. It is a welcome development as the BJP has changed its stand on the issue, " the senior leader said in a statement.

At the same time, Ramadoss noted that the BJP should ensure that the new stand is for assembly elections in five states. "When Rajnath Singh was home minister, he promised to collect data on OBC population and assured of a caste-based census in 2021. But the promise was not fulfilled. The present stand should not change like the past, " he said.

He urged the government to start the consultation immediately so as to conduct the caste-based census in 2024. "A commission should be formed and a report should be prepared within 6 months," he demanded.

In another statement, Ramadoss pointed out shortage of DAP fertilizer in Cauvery delta districts where Samba cultivation has started.

"It has become common that DAP shortage occurs every year in October - November months. The government should ensure the availability of the fertilizer, " he urged.