Ramadoss vows to retrieve PMK

CHENNAI: Claiming that the Delhi High Court has delivered a verdict in his favour in the case he had filed regarding the PMK leadership dispute, PMK founder S Ramadoss vowed to retrieve the party and continue to work for the people.

In a statement, Ramadoss, who is in dispute with his son Anbumani Ramadoss, said that the court stated that the Election Commission of India (ECI) does not have the legal authority to declare Anbumani as the party president. Therefore, it stands confirmed that Anbumani is not the President of the party, he said.

"The court further observed that since the PMK currently does not have official recognition, the party may approach the court again if necessary. Anbumani had submitted a forged document to the Election Commission, falsely stating that his term as president extended from 2023 to 2026," he alleged.

He added that the attempt to “snatch away” the party from him through such fraudulent methods has been defeated. "For 46 years, I have worked tirelessly, visiting 96,000 villages, strengthening the party, helping Anbumani become a Union Minister, and enabling many others to become ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local body representatives,” he said.

Ramadoss asserted that no one can separate him from the party, its cadres, or the people of the nation. He vowed to retrieve the party’s official recognition before the upcoming elections and continue working for the rights of the people.

Meanwhile, PMK honorary president GK Mani filed a complaint with Delhi Police alleging that Anbumani submitted forged documents to the ECI.

In another statement, Ramadoss demanded the state government to release the nine months of pending salary owed to daily-wage non-teaching staff working in government colleges.