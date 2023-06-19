Ramadoss urges to expedite Sriperumbudur-Wallajah Highway expansion

CHENNAI: Pointing out slow progress of road expansion work between Sriperumbudur and Wallajah as the major reason for road accidents, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to complete the works immediately.

In a statement, Ramadoss said that even 5 years after commencement of expansion of the national highway, less than 50 per cent works are completed.

"It is condemnable that NHAI is not taking action to complete the works despite one accident occurring every other day, " he said.

He added that Chennai - Bengaluru national highway is a six lane road but a section between Maduravoyal and Wallajah still remains a 4-lane road, and has several potholes.

"After writing several letters to union ministers, work to expand the road with six lanes was started in 2018. Works taken up by the state highways department between Maduravoyal to Sriperumbudur is nearing completion. But, work taken up by NHAI is tardy. Works should have been completed before 2021, but not even 50 per cent works are completed, " he said.

He noted that a total of 34 flyovers should be constructed between Sriperumbudur and Wallajah, but works are completed only for 11 flyovers.

"Now, the works are stopped citing shortage of construction materials for the last few weeks. There is no answer for when the work will commence. Around 1.25 lakh vehicles use the highway in both directions every day. Due to the expansion works, the road shrunk into a two-lane road.

As drivers do not know where the road widens and where it narrows, and due to lack of lights, accidents could not be prevented. Between Wallajah and Sriperumbudur stretch, as many as 786 accidents were reported and 79 persons died between April 2019 and September 2022. As many as 761 persons are injured, " he explained.

Ramadoss urged the NHAI to resume remaining expansion works and open the road as a six lane highway.