Ramadoss urges TN govt to scrap cooperative dept's plan for direct recruitment

CHENNAI: PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss on Tuesday questioned the cooperative department's notification to recruit 2,257 assistants and junior assistants in the cooperatives directly even after the State government took a policy decision to fill up all the posts in the government departments and public sectors through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).



"It has been announced that the 2,257 assistants and junior assistants to be appointed to cooperative societies will not be selected at the state level and will be selected through competitive examination and written test through the District Recruitment Centre, a statutory body operating under the cooperative sector. In contrast to the practice of recruitment at the state level for posts with educational qualification above 10th standard, the plan to directly recruit people at the district level is not acceptable," he said in a statement.

Pointing to the charges of irregularities raised over the recruitment at the district levels for cooperative societies, he said that the AIADMK government scrapped its plan to recruit workers for the fair price shop in 2017 through direct recruitment.

"On November 14, the state government gave permission to recruit 2,534 entry-level posts that are vacant in 20 Municipal Corporations and 138 Municipalities under the Municipal Administration Department directly. During the same time, the cooperative department also announced the direct recruitment. If all the departments started recruiting directly, then there would be no work for the TNPSC," he said.

He demanded the government to scrap the plan to directly recruit for the 2,257 vacant posts in the cooperative department and it should be done through the TNPSC.