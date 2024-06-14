Ramadoss urges TN govt to pay salary dues for guest lecturers in government colleges

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to pay pending salary dues of 116 guest lecturers in government colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy.

In a statement, the senior leader said that 10 arts and science colleges that were affiliated to the University were converted into government colleges.

"For the last 7 months, salaries to 116 guest lecturers of those colleges have not been paid. It is condemnable that no action has been taken despite them writing letters to the secretary of higher education, " he added.

Pointing out that salaries to permanent faculty and guest lecturers of some departments are being paid regularly, Ramadoss said salaries to the guest lecturers of departments that were started on a self-finance basis.

"Guest lecturers should not suffer in a tug-of-war between the University and the government. Five months ago, a guest lecturer named Muruganantham of Villupuram government college died by suicide due to pending salary dues," he said.

Anbumani Ramadoss demands distribution of Tur Dal and Palm Oil via PDS Outlets

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to distribute tur dal and palm oil from PDS shops as the commodities are being given to the public for the last three months.

"DMK had promised to distribute urad dal during the assembly election. But failed to provide. This has angered the public, " he said.