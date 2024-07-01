Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu government to save fishermen from murder case

CHENNAI: Pointing out that Sri Lankan navy is trying to indict 10 fishermen from Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts in the death of a Sri Lankan naval officer, PMK founder S Ramadoss requested the central government to take measures to ensure release of all the fishermen presently under the custody of Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the navy of the neighboring country has filed a murder case against the fishermen.

"Seven fishermen from Nagapattinam, one fisher from Cuddalore and 2 from Andhra Pradesh ventured into Bay of Bengal for fishing on June 23. Sri Lankan naval personnel, who came to the spot, dashed their boat onto the fishing boat. Due to the impact, one of the naval officers fell into the sea and was injured. Even though he was rescued, he succumbed the next day, " he added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan external ministry condemned an official from the Indian embassy and alleged that fishermen from Tamil Nadu are using banned nets within the maritime boundaries of Sri Lanka. Moreover, Sri Lankan ambassador to India met external minister S Jaishankar about the incident, Ramadoss recalled.

Saying that fishermen are innocent and Sri Lankan navy wantonly collided its boat, Ramadoss alleged that the neighbouring country is trying to seize the traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu fishermen.

"Also, we do not know the replies given by minister S Jaishankar and officials from the Indian embassy. Murder cases have been fabricated against the fishermen to prevent others from fishing. On the other hand, the Indian government should pressurize Sri Lanka to hand over the navy personnel, who killed more than 800 Tamil Nadu fishermen," he urged.

In another statement, Ramadoss condemned the Sri Lankan navy for arresting 25 fishermen and seizing their boats.

"Since June 17 from June 30, as many as 61 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested and 166 boats have been seized. The government should intervene to ensure the release of fishermen and boats," he requested.