Ramadoss urges Stalin to conduct caste-based census

CHENNAI: Saying that Tamil Nadu is the cradle of social justice, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged chief minister MK Stalin to issue an order to conduct caste-based census in the state to ensure social justice.



In a statement, the senior leader said that Odisha and Karnataka governments have decided to release results of caste-based census. "We are proud that Tamil Nadu is the cradle of social justice. Several initiatives to ensure social justice have started in the state. Caste-based census also should have started in the state. Despite my demanding a caste-based census for 44 years, no governments have come forward to conduct the census, " he expressed.

He added that the entire country is welcoming the caste-census conducted in Bihar, it is disappointing that the Tamil Nadu government is yet to take any official stand.

"If the Supreme Court, while hearing a case against 69 per cent reservation, seeks reason for not conducting the caste-based census in Tamil Nadu, the government will not have reason to cite. Caste-based census should be done to safeguard the 69 per cent reservation, " he urged.

He noted a Supreme Court order, which says that there is no constriction to have reservation below 50 per cent only. "This order has paved the way in the state for increasing the reservation percentage. Caste-based census is a must to increase the reservation, " he opined.

"Using the infrastructure facilities already with the government, caste-based census can be conducted in a month. I hope that chief minister MK Stalin should issue orders to conduct the caste-based census, " he said.