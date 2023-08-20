Ramadoss urges not to evict families living on banks of Vegavathi River in Kanchi

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the Kancheepuram district administration not to evict families living on the banks of the Vegavathi River in Kancheepuram.

In his statement, the senior leader said that 3,524 families have been residing on the banks of the river for 52 years.

"The district administration is trying to relocate 600 families at slum board tenements in Keelkathirpur. District administration claims that the move is to increase the carrying capacity of the river.

When Ponniah was the Collector, he took measures to implement the project without affecting the people. If the works were completed, there would be no need to relocate people. But, the present administration is trying to evict the people, which is an anti-people act," he opined.

He also alleged that the Keelkathirpur tenements are of poor quality, and there are no schools or other basic amenities.

"Most of the people on the banks are weavers and women are engaged as maids in nearby houses. They will get jobs in new places. The State government should intervene in the issue and ensure people are allowed to live on the banks," he urged.