Ramadoss urges CM Stalin to announce Vanniyar reservation

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged chief minister MK Stalin to make an announcement pertaining to internal reservation to Vanniyars while inaugurating the memorial (manimandapam) in Villupuram for the 21 people who were killed in the police firing during Vanniyar reservation protests in 1987.

In a letter to Stalin, the senior leader said that the memorial will be opened on November 29. "Due to the sacrifice (made by 21 persons), half justice was given to Vanniyars by including them in the list of 108 castes.

"After several protests, the previous AIADMK government gave 10.50 per cent internal reservation. But the Madras High Court struck down the reservation. However, the Supreme Court has given permission to implement reservation backed by statistics," he added.

Opining that the true tribute by the government would be an announcement on internal reservation for Vanniyars, Ramadoss said that mere opening of memorial is not a symbol of social justice.

"If the government tries to divert attention from its inability to provide reservation by constructing the memorial, it will not succeed. There is no legal bar on giving the reservation. You (Stalin) should make the announcement while opening the memorial. And, a Bill should be passed in the assembly next month," he said in the letter.