Ramadoss urges Centre to continue allocation of free rice to States

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Central government's decision to withhold the allocation of rice to states would affect the distribution of free rice to poor families, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to drop the decision to stop the Centre's allocation of free rice to states.

In his statement, the senior leader alleged that the Centre's allocation has been stopped to sell rice to private parties and said that the decision is against the welfare of the people.

"As part of the National Food Security Act, the central government provides rice, wheat, and other food items to the states at subsidized rates. Also, rice is being given to states at market rates if states demand additional rice. If rice is given to states at Rs. 3 per kilogram under the Act, additional rice will be sold at Rs. 34 per kilogram. Also, the Food Corporation of India sells rice to private companies on an auction basis," he said.

He added that prices of rice and wheat have increased during the last few years and the central government has decided to sell grains in high quantities to private companies to control the rise.

"To compensate, the central government has announced that it will stop distribution to states. Even though the intent is correct, it will impact the public distribution system," he noted.

He also suggested the Central government sell rice to private citizens in high quantities without stopping distribution to the states.

"As on June 1, the Central government had 262.23 lakh tonnes of rice and 226.85 lakh tonnes of paddy. As summer harvesting in many states has commenced and Kuruvai cultivation will start in a few months, the present storage is higher than the requirement. The Central government can sell excess rice in the open market and reduce the prices. So, the Central government should drop the decision of stopping the Centre's allocation to the states," he urged.