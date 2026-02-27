Ramadoss to reveal Dravidian alliance choice

Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram in Villupuram district, Ramadoss said internal consultations were currently underway. He revealed that a meeting has been convened with district secretaries and state-level functionaries to discuss the party’s electoral strategy and future course of action.

“We have gathered to seek opinions from our district secretaries and state administrators on how to approach the elections and what kind of strategy should be adopted. Based on their views, we will decide our next steps,” he said.