Ramadoss to reveal Dravidian alliance choice

CHENNAI: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Thursday indicated that the party is likely to align with a Dravidian party for the upcoming elections, stating that a final decision on the alliance would become clear by Saturday.
Speaking to reporters at Thailapuram in Villupuram district, Ramadoss said internal consultations were currently underway. He revealed that a meeting has been convened with district secretaries and state-level functionaries to discuss the party’s electoral strategy and future course of action.
“We have gathered to seek opinions from our district secretaries and state administrators on how to approach the elections and what kind of strategy should be adopted. Based on their views, we will decide our next steps,” he said.
When a reporter specifically asked whether the PMK would ally with a Dravidian party, Ramadoss responded affirmatively, saying, “Yes... It will happen,” adding that “We cannot decide (the alliance) today itself. The time is not appropriate yet,” he said. However, in a recent letter addressed to party workers, Ramadoss had used a metaphor suggesting that “their vehicle has arrived”.
Clarifying the remark, he said, “This is an election vehicle. By the 28th, we will know which vehicle we are travelling in,” in an apparent reference to alliance choice.