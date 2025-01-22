Ramadoss refers to DT Next report, asks TN govt to pay Rs 20 L solatium to cracker fire victims' kin

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to provide a relief amount ordered by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the families of victims who died in a firecracker unit fire in February 2021 in Virudhunagar district.

In a statement, the senior leader recalled that 27 persons died in the accident, and the southern bench of NGT ordered to grant Rs 20 lakh to each of the families. "The Supreme Court also upheld the order.

However, the government remains indifferent in providing the relief amount. Earlier, the State and central governments announced Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively. But the NGT increased it to Rs 20 lakh for the kin of the deceased and Rs 15 lakh for those injured," he said.

Saying that several children, including 15-year-old Nandhini, who lost both her parents, are suffering, Ramadoss urged the government to release the relief amount as per the court order with interest.

"As firecracker accidents are happening frequently in Virudhunagar district, the government should set up a special hospital to treat accident victims," he made an appeal.