Ramadoss meets Stalin, demands caste based census

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss met chief minister MK Stalin in the state secretariat and urged the latter to conduct a caste based census apart from providing Vanniyar reservation, on Friday.

In a letter handed over to Stalin, Ramadoss reminded that the demand for caste based census has been a long standing demand for 83 years. During British rule, caste based census was conducted every 10 years from 1881 to 1931. "I have been voting for the caste based census since the foundation of Vanniyar Sangam in 1980. After Bihar conducted a caste based census and released results, calls for a similar census arose across the country," he said.

He pointed to a letter sent to Prime Minister Modi by Stalin urging to conduct the 2021 census as a caste based census. As there is no conducive situation for the census, PMK urges the state government to conduct a caste based census using its power.

"Even after 70 days, the central government has yet to respond to the letter. In states like Bihar, the percentage of reservation has crossed 70 per cent. To increase the reservation, caste based census is a must. Under the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, the state government can conduct the census in one month. It will only cost Rs. 300 Crore," he said.

He noted that the High Court in Bihar dismissed cases against the caste based census. To conduct the census in Tamil Nadu, there is no legal or political hindrance. "Keeping the needs and feelings of the people, the government should come forward to conduct a caste based census. Schedule should be released immediately," he urged.