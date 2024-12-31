Ramadoss joins chorus seeking cash dole in Pongal gift hamper 

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss condemned the state government for not including Rs 1,000 with the Pongal gift hamper and alleged that the government denied the cash dole as no elections are happening.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government has announced the Pongal gift sans cash. "The cash dole of Rs 1,000 is not included. The government provided cash gifts during the previous 2 Pongal festivals. Pongal gift hampers have been provided since 2009. From 2019, the government provided Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500. Soon after DMK came to power, the cash was stopped but gave 21 items, including jaggery, dal items, wheat, and salt. However, they were of poor quality," he added.

He recalled that after the allegations of corruption in procuring the dal, sugar, and other items, the government reintroduced Rs. 1,000 cash to replace other items. "The government distributed Rs 1,000 in 2023 and 2024 due to the election. As there is no election in 2025, the cash gift has been stopped. It is not correct, he opined.

He alleged that the government thinks that it can hoodwink the people by providing Rs. 1,000 in 2026. "The government should not deny rights of the people citing fund shortage and non-disbursement of funds from the central government. It is the responsibility of the government to get funds from the government either by protesting or approaching the courts. It is unfair to punish the people for the government's inability," he said.

He added that the DMK's approach of demanding benefits from the people when in opposition and denying the same benefits when in power is a double standard.

"It is important to provide Rs 1,000 during the Pongal as all the districts are affected due to heavy rains and floods. It is a must to provide the cash gift so that the people can celebrate the festival," he urged.