Ramadoss for supplying urad dal in PDS outlets

CHENNAI: Stating that prices of essential food items have increased in the city, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to provide urad dal in the Public Distribution Shops and increase quantity of the dal.

In his statement, the senior leader said that prices of rice varieties have increased up to Rs 12 in the city. “Similarly price of one kilogram of tur dal has increased from Rs 112 to Rs 160. Also, cost of other dal items and provision items have increased up to 8 to 20 per cent. Lower and middle class families are affected by the rise in prices,” he said.

Ramadoss added, it is said that low supply of food items from other states is the reason for the rise. “However, the government should analyse the reason for rising rice prices despite historical rice production in the state. The rice produced in the state is being sent to Kerala, but rice varieties (like Ponni) that Tamil Nadu people eat are coming from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. The government should take steps to increase cultivation of rice varieties that are locally preferred,” the PMK leader urged.

Ramadoss noted that the people are suffering from the price hike and it is the duty of the government to resolve the issue. “It’s unknown whether the price monitoring committee in the state is aware of the issue and any report submitted to the government for further action,” he said.

The PMK leader demanded the government to increase quantity of tur dal given to family cardholders and sell urad dal in PDS shops to ease the ill effects of the price hike.