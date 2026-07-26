Ramadoss exits active politics, hands reins to Anbumani

The rift ended in June 2026 during the 61st wedding anniversary celebrations of Ramadoss and Saraswathi, when the father and son publicly embraced and reconciled. Ramadoss subsequently withdrew the cases filed against Anbumani, paving the way for the reunification of the party.

A medical practitioner by profession, Ramadoss entered public life through the Vanniyar Sangam movement in the 1980s, campaigning for reservation and greater political representation for the Vanniyar community. He founded the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in 1989 and transformed it into a key force in the State's coalition politics over the next 37 years, switching sides at every opportunity while using Vanniyar caste identity and regionalism as a trump card.

Though the PMK never emerged as a dominant electoral force independently, it repeatedly played a strong role by aligning with arch-rivals the DMK, AIADMK and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at different points since the 1998 Lok Sabha elections. The shifting alliances invited criticism from political opponents, who accused the party of opportunism, but the core vote bank never complained, making it easy for the patriarchal set-up. Ramadoss maintained that every alliance was guided by the interests of the State and the party's long-term political objectives.