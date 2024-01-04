Ramadoss demands Rs 1,000 in Pongal gift

CHENNAI: Pointing out that poor families are disappointed due to non-inclusion of Rs 1,000 cash in the Pongal gift hamper, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to provide cash apart from increasing sugarcane procurement prices.

“The government has announced Pongal gifts to 2.19 crore families, but there is no announcement on Rs 1,000 cash. This is condemnable,” Ramadoss said in a statement.

He opined that the government should have increased the Pongal cash dole considering the loss of livelihood of poor and middle class families instead of stopping the cash.

“There are several misconduct in handing over Rs 6,000 to the families in rain-affected districts. Also, the monthly dole to women (Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai) is not properly implemented. Apart from including at least Rs 1,000 cash in Pongal gifts, the government should increase the procurement price of sugarcane to Rs 50 from the present price of Rs 33,” he urged.