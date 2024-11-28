Ramadoss demands relief to rain-hit crops in Cauvery districts

CHENNAI: Pointing out damages to crops in Cauvery irrigated districts due to heavy rain, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to provide compensation to the affected farmers.

In a statement, the senior leader said that more than 52,000 acres of crops have been damaged in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and other districts. "Since no measures have been taken to drain the stagnant water from the fields and heavy rainfall warning has been issued, the crops will begin to rot," he warned.

He added that the crops were ready for harvesting.

"Due to the shortage of fertilizers, farmers cultivated the crops by spending more than Rs. 30,000 per acre. Last year, both Samba and Kuruvai crops were damaged. But, no relief has been given. Moreover, Kuruvai cultivation this year failed due to lack of water in Mettur dam. If the present Samba crops fail, farmers will be trapped in deep debts," he said.

He urged the government to provide Rs. 40,000 per acre as compensation to safeguard the farmers.