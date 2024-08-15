Ramadoss condemns reduction of railway fund to Tamil Nadu, urges union govt to complete all pending projects

CHENNAI: Expressing shock over reduction of railway funds to Tamil Nadu, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the central government to implement a special project to complete all the pending railway projects in the state within 5 years.

In a statement, the senior leader said that allocation to the railway projects in the state has been reduced in the revised budget (Pink Book) when compared to the allocation promised in the interim budget.

"As the need to expedite the projects arise in the state, allocation has been reduced. This is condemnable. In the interim budget, Rs. 875 Crore was allocated. But, the allocation was reduced to Rs. 246 crore in the revised budget," he said.

He pointed out that Rs. 1,000 has been allocated for Tindivanam - Tiruvannamalai new line, Chennai - Puducherry - Cuddalore ECR line and other three doubling projects. Earlier, Rs. 150 Crore was allocated to the projects.

"The pending railway projects in the state were announced when PMK leaders worked as minister of state for railways. But, no significant fund has been allocated during the last 15 years. The reduction of the funds will hinder the upgrading of railway infrastructure in the state, " he opined.

He added that railway projects help in the growth of the country.

"Country will not grow if one state is left out from railway infrastructure. While the central government allocates lower funds, the state government is delaying land acquisition. The governments should take measures to complete the projects, " he demanded.

Ramadoss also urged the central government to implement a special project to complete all the pending railway projects in Tamil Nadu within 5 years.