Ramadoss condemns PMK functionary's murder in Cuddalore, urges govt to restore law and order

CHENNAI: Condemning the fatal attack on a party functionary in Cuddalore, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government and the police to take measures to restore law and order in the state.



In a statement, the senior leader said,"Shankar, a PMK functionary, was hacked to death by four persons. He is under treatment in JIPMER hospital in Puducherry. Lethargy and inability of the police department are the reason for the attack."

He added that Shankar was a witness in murder of his brother Prabhu that happened three years ago.

"Accused in the murder case were threatening Shankar not to depose in the court. Even though Shankar informed the police about the threats, no protection was given nor was any action taken against the accused," Ramadoss alleged.



Recalling that a functionary of the AIADMK was hacked to death in Cuddalore district only a few days ago, the PMK leader said that the incidents reveal the failure of the police.

"Political murders and attempts to murder are increasing from Chennai to Tirunelveli of late. The government has not taken any measures to curb this. It is unknown whether Chief Minister MK Stalin knows about the gruesome incidents. The incidents show the deteriorated law and situation. The government and the police should wake up and take measures to save law and order. Also, severe punishment under the law should be ensured against the attackers of Shankar," Ramadoss urged.