Edappadi condemns murder of AIADMK party functionary in Cuddalore

CHENNAI: General Secretary of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami strongly condemned the brutal murder of a party functionary in Cuddalore and demanded the State government to act swiftly against the perpetrators.

He also lashed out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for proclaiming that his government has been maintaining law and order effectively.

The law and order deteriorated under the present dispensation. He has been flagging the State’s lawlessness continuously.

“Now, the situation has gone to the extent that there is no safety for the public, police, and politicians. This is a fact and the people were fearing for their lives to step out at any time of the day. However, the CM had boasted that his government was effectively maintaining Law and Order,” he said in a social media post. He continued that the CM’s proclamation was an ‘irony’. Palaniswami expressed his condolences for the demise of Pushpanathan, former councilor and district-level functionary in Vandipalayam in Cuddalore.

“I was shocked to learn that Pushpanathan was hacked to death by a six-member gang. I express my condolences to his family members,” he said and demanded the government to act fast to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest and guarantee suitable action against them.