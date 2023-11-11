Ramadoss condemns Bharathidasan University

CHENNAI: Pointing out several students, who passed out from colleges affiliated to Bharathidasan University, could not pursue higher education or go to jobs as they are yet to be provided consolidated marksheets and provisional certificates, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the University to rectify the issues.



In a statement, the senior leader said that of 1.5 lakh students, who completed their degree courses in 147 colleges during 2022-2023, consolidated mark sheets and provisional certificates are yet to be handed over to 50,000 students.

"It is condemnable that the University is denying the recognition earned by the students by passing in the exams. Exam results were released in June. The certificates should have been given within a few days after announcing results. Despite the lapse of 6 months, no reason has been given. Colleges and University are blaming each other, " he added.

He added that most of the students would pursue higher education and others would join jobs. Despite getting higher education and job opportunities, students could not pursue the next course of action due to lack of certificates. "Persons behind the delay should be identified and action should be taken.

As admission of students, who joined higher studies, would be cancelled, the University should take measures to provide the certificates immediately, " he urged.