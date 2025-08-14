Ramadoss camp-called general council meeting illegal: Anbumani group

CHENNAI: A few days after PMK founder S Ramadoss' camp called the general council meeting conducted by his estranged son and party president Anbumani Ramadoss illegal, the latter's faction returned the salvo by saying Ramadoss' general council meeting is against the party rules.

Speaking to media persons, party spokesperson and Anbumani loyalist, advocate K Balu said that the general council to be conducted by Ramadoss on August 17 is illegal.

"The general council meeting conducted on August 9 (by Anbumani) is the legal meeting. Any meeting conducted on other days is against the party bylaws," he added.

He also revealed that the details of decisions taken during the August 9 meeting will be communicated to the Election Commission of India (ECI). It may be recalled that in the meeting, the general council extended the tenure of Anbumani by one year.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Ramadoss sent a petition against Anbumani's general council meeting to the ECI. But the person who sent the letter was expelled by Anbumani three years ago, and he joined Ramadoss side after a fissure between the leaders occurred, and he has no say in the party affairs, Balu explained.

Clarifying on the absence of Ramadoss at the general council meeting, Balu said that proper communications were sent to the senior leader inviting him to the meeting.

A day before Anbumani's general council meeting, Ramadoss filed a case in the Madras High Court against the meeting. But the court ruled in favour of Anbumani.

"We will not go to court against the August 17 meeting as it is already an illegal meeting," Balu said.