Ramadoss calls for urgent measures to strengthen TN’s public healthcare system

He pointed out that newly established facilities, including the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in Guindy, the Periyar Government Hospital in Kolathur and recently developed hospitals in Vellore and Salem, are being staffed largely by transferring personnel from other hospitals rather than by creating dedicated new posts.

Ramadoss also called for a revision of Government Order No. 354 and demanded pay parity for state government doctors with their counterparts in the Central government.

He said better salaries and career progression would improve efficiency and morale among medical professionals.

The PMK leader further sought full implementation of the 50 per cent reservation for Tamil Nadu government doctors in DM and MCh super-speciality courses, expansion of nursing positions, regularisation of contract nurses and creation of permanent posts for hospital support staff instead of outsourcing services.

He also demanded round-the-clock X-ray services in district hospitals, expansion of CT scan and MRI facilities, early appointment of health inspectors, stricter quality control of medicines and medical supplies, and the formation of dedicated management committees to oversee infrastructure development and quality assurance.

Emphasising the importance of accessible healthcare, Ramadoss urged the government to treat these demands as a priority to ensure quality and timely medical care for the people of Tamil Nadu.