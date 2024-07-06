Ramadoss asks TN govt to wake up as Karnataka dams are filling up steadily

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to take measures to receive water from neighbouring state of Karnataka as there has been heavy rains in the catchment areas of Cauvery river and the dams are filling up fast.

In a statement, the senior leader said Kabini dam will reach its full storage in two days.

“But Karnataka is trying to use the water for irrigation without releasing Tamil Nadu’s share. As of yesterday morning (Thursday), four dams across Cauvery were receiving 26,156 cusecs of water and storage level rose up to 59.93 TMC,” he said.

Ramadoss added that during the last 10 days, the dams received 22 TMC of water.

“It is fair to release water to Tamil Nadu as per the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and Supreme Court orders since inflow is increasing. Without making any announcement on releasing water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has made an announcement to open the dams for irrigation. This violates the Supreme Court order,” he alleged.

As per a judgment of the Supreme Court in 2018, 10 TMC and 34 TMC of water should have been released in June and July respectively.

But, no TMC is released to Tamil Nadu.

“Due to water shortage, Mettur dam was not open on June 12 for irrigation. The action of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu’s inaction in getting water amounts to betrayal of farmers in Cauvery Delta districts,” he said.

“The Tamil Nadu government should wake up and ensure the rights of farmers. The government should approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Centre to safeguard the Delta farmers,” Ramadoss urged.