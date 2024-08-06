Ramadoss appeals all community leaders to urge TN govt to conduct caste census

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday appealed to all community leaders to urge the state government to conduct a caste census in the state.

"A caste-wise census is not a calculation of the strength of castes. Rather, it is to calculate each community's educational and social status. In a survey conducted by the Anthropological Survey of India for seven years from 1985 to 1992, it has been confirmed that there are 364 castes in Tamil Nadu. The purpose of a caste-wise census is to collect all the details about those castes and provide them with social justice, " he said in a statement.

Pointing to the caste census conducted in Bihar last year, he said that the Bihar government is not only providing reservations to the people from the bottom of the society but also building houses and providing loans to start businesses.

"Caste-wise census is also possible in Tamil Nadu. There is no legal bar to conduct caste-wise census, " he said, adding that however, the Tamil Nadu government has no intention of conducting a caste-wise census.

"Therefore, all communities should come together in support of caste-wise census. Our pressure will shake the rulers. With that hope, all communities of Tamil Nadu should raise their voice in favour of caste-wise census. As a result, the caste-wise census should be conducted in the state and I urge all communities to ensure that social justice is protected, " he demanded.