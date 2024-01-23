Ram Mandir consecration ceremony is purely a spiritual ceremony: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: Veteran Kollywood actor, 'Superstar' Rajinikanth on Tuesday said that there was no politics at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and claimed that it was a spiritual ceremony.

Responding to the series of questions raised by the reporters at the Chennai airport, Rajinikanth said, "As far as i'm concerned, Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony was a spiritual ceremony. For me, it's a non-political and spiritual ceremony."

Dismissing the rumours about the priority given to him in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Rajini said it was not true that I was not allotted a seat in the front row during the ceremony and that I asked for a seat in the front row.

In response to the political party leaders including those from the DMK, the superstar said, "Everyone's perspective is different. It is not necessary that everyone's vision should be the same. Everyone sees differently. Considering the Pran Pratishtha ceremony as a political festival is their own opinion. In my view, the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is purely a spiritual festival."

Rajinikanth also refused to comment over the alleged ban on performing pooja in the temples under the HR& CE department at the time of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Actor Rajinikanth, who returned from Ayodhya, was greeted by fans at the Chennai airport with a portrait of Lord Ram.