Rally marks World Coconut Day in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: Members of East Coast Coconut farmers association along with Lions and Rotary clubs organised a rally in view of the World Coconut Day on Saturday and created awareness on the uses of coconut and their byproducts in Peravurani in Thanjavur.

The members said that there is a medicinal property in coconut and it is safe for regular usage. They also said that the coconut milk has equal health benefits of mother’s milk and it is safe for the children to consume it regularly. They also raised slogans demanding the state government to replace the palm oil to coconut oil in the PDS outlet distribution which would enhance the consumption rate that would benefit the coconut farmers. The members also said that the coconut and their by-products are more lucrative and the government should also encourage the farmers who are involved in making the value added products of coconuts which would enhance the livelihood of the farmers.

The rally was flagged off by All Indian Coconut Development Board member R Elango in the presence of East Coast Coconut Farmers Association president EV Gandhi. Earlier, Elango took part in the conference held at Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Research Institute Eachankottai in Thanjavur on sustaining the coconut sector for next generation. He also said that the coconut has been cultivated in an area of 57,000 ha across the delta districts.