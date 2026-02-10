Rajya Sabha seats filling in limbo as dates clash with Assembly polls

Discussions are reportedly underway between the Rajya Sabha Secretariat and the Election Commission of India on the matter.

Six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu are due to fall vacant on April 1, 2026. The outgoing members include NR Elango, P Selvarasu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi Somu of the DMK, and M Thambidurai and GK Vasan of TMC.

Under normal circumstances, the election notification for Rajya Sabha polls is issued at least two months before the expiry of the members' terms, with the entire election process taking around 25 days. However, officials point out that no notification has been issued in Tamil Nadu so far.