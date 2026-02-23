Rajya Sabha seat, constituency sharing discussed with Chief Minister MK Stalin; Congress seeks more seats, says Girish Chodankar
CHENNAI: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal met Chief Minister MK Stalin to discuss Rajya Sabha seat allocation, constituency sharing and local body elections, while the party has sought more seats than it received in the previous Assembly polls, AICC Tamilnadu incharge Girish Chodankar said.
Chodankar, along with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai, met DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi at her residence. Describing the meeting as a “courtesy call,” he said broader discussions between the alliance partners would take place formally at a later stage.
Responding to questions from reporters, Chodankar said the meeting between Venugopal and the Chief Minister involved on seat-sharing arrangements, including the Rajya Sabha seat and the upcoming Assembly elections.
When asked whether power-sharing was discussed, he said talks on constituency sharing should first reach a conclusion.
On the number of seats sought by the Congress, Chodankar stated that the party has demanded more seats than it was allotted in the previous election. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress contested 25 seats as part of the DMK-led alliance.
Regarding the formal meeting between the alliance negotiation committees of the Congress and the DMK, Chodankar said the party is awaiting confirmation of a date from the DMK leadership.