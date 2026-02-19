Rajya Sabha polls: DMK set to secure 4 seats, AIADMK 2

Across the nation, biennial polls will be held for 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 States. The Election Commission of India has announced that notifications will be issued on February 26. The last date for filing nominations has been fixed as March 5, while scrutiny of nomination papers will be undertaken on March 6. Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until March 9.

Polling has been scheduled between 9 am and 4 pm on March 16. Counting will begin at 5 pm the same day.

The EC has specified that only integrated violet sketch pens of pre-determined specifications, supplied by the Returning Officer, will be allowed for marking preferences on ballot papers.