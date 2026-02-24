Rajya Sabha nomination begins on February 27

The ruling DMK and the principal opposition AIADMK have the numbers in the Assembly to secure four and two Rajya Sabha seats, respectively, with the support of their alliance partners. However, both parties have delayed announcing their nominees amid pressure from allies.

Within the DMK-led alliance, the newly inducted DMDK and the long-time partner Indian National Congress have reportedly sought Rajya Sabha berths. The MDMK has also pressed for a seat, with party general secretary Vaiko said to be in contention.