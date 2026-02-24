Rajya Sabha nomination begins on February 27

CHENNAI: The process of filing nominations for the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu will commence on Thursday, even as the State's two major Dravidian parties are yet to announce their candidates.
The ruling DMK and the principal opposition AIADMK have the numbers in the Assembly to secure four and two Rajya Sabha seats, respectively, with the support of their alliance partners. However, both parties have delayed announcing their nominees amid pressure from allies.
Within the DMK-led alliance, the newly inducted DMDK and the long-time partner Indian National Congress have reportedly sought Rajya Sabha berths. The MDMK has also pressed for a seat, with party general secretary Vaiko said to be in contention.
Sources indicate that the DMK leadership is still weighing its options and has not finalised its candidate list.
On the opposition side, the AIADMK is also facing demands from alliance partners. The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) and Anbumani faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) are reportedly seeking representation in the Upper House.
However, sources said the AIADMK is considering allocating only one of the two seats to an alliance partner, with internal discussions still underway.
With nominations set to begin, both the DMK and AIADMK are expected to finalise their candidates soon as alliance negotiations intensify ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections.