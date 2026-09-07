Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan writes to CM Vijay seeking stronger Gram Sabhas

CHENNAI: MNM president and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan has written to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay seeking a series of measures to strengthen Gram Sabha meetings as institutions of grassroots democracy.
In his letter dated September 5, Haasan recommended enhancing the honorarium for Village Panchayat representatives and giving Gram Sabhas a decisive voice on local TASMAC outlets.
He also called for greater awareness and public participation in Gram Sabha meetings and sought time-bound action on resolutions adopted by them.
Haasan recommended giving citizens a greater say in setting the Gram Sabha agenda, strengthening research and capacity-building in local governance, and making village development planning genuinely participatory.
He also called for building a stronger culture of grassroots accountability.
Referring to Mahatma Gandhi's vision of Gram Swaraj, Haasan said it was rooted in empowered villages and participatory democracy. He said the best way to honour Gandhi's legacy would be for Tamil Nadu to become India's model state for village governance.