Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan writes to CM Vijay seeking stronger Gram Sabhas

In his letter dated September 5, Haasan recommended enhancing the honorarium for Village Panchayat representatives and giving Gram Sabhas a decisive voice on local TASMAC outlets.

He also called for greater awareness and public participation in Gram Sabha meetings and sought time-bound action on resolutions adopted by them.

Haasan recommended giving citizens a greater say in setting the Gram Sabha agenda, strengthening research and capacity-building in local governance, and making village development planning genuinely participatory.