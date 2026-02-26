Rajya Sabha filings open, parties in wait-and-watch mode

CHENNAI: The process of filing nominations for six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, which will fall vacant on April 2, 2026, commenced on Thursday.
Aspiring candidates can submit their nomination papers to Returning Officer R Santhi or Assistant Returning Officer P Thenmozhi at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on or before March 5.
In a statement, Returning Officer R. Santhi said that scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on March 6. Polling, if necessary, will be held on March 16, she added.
It may be noted that the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the principal Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have the required strength in the Assembly to secure four and two Rajya Sabha seats respectively, with the support of their alliance partners.
However, both parties are yet to announce their nominees, reportedly due to pressure from allies seeking representation in the Upper House.