Rajya Sabha candidates’ affidavits reveal steep jump in assets

Anbumani Ramadoss has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.52 crore in his latest affidavit, a sharp rise from Rs 32.07 lakh during the 2019 Rajya Sabha election. The value of immovable property held in the name of his spouse Sowmiya Anbumani has more than doubled from Rs 23.37 crore to Rs 48.79 crore. The value of gold jewellery declared in her name has also surged from Rs 81.65 lakh earlier to Rs 4.22 crore now. His latest affidavit additionally lists a Mercedes-Benz car along with the previously declared Honda Jazz.

AIADMK leader M Thambidurai’s affidavit shows a significant jump in family assets as well. The value of immovable property held in the name of his spouse has risen from Rs 27.86 crore in 2020 to Rs 44.45 crore. The declared value of about three kilograms of family gold has also seen a dramatic increase, climbing from Rs 80.53 lakh earlier to Rs 4.75 crore. Thambidurai has declared ownership of an Ambassador car.