Rajya Sabha candidates’ affidavits reveal steep jump in assets

CHENNAI: The latest affidavits filed by candidates contesting the Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu reveal a steep rise in asset values over the years, with some increases running several-fold higher than earlier declarations. Increases ranged from about 11% to nearly 490% in movable and immovable assets, largely driven by surging property and gold prices.
A comparison of the present disclosures with past election affidavits of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, AIADMK veteran M Thambidurai and DMDK candidate LK Sudhish shows asset growth ranging from modest double-digit increases to sharp multi-fold jumps. The spike is most visible in the value of gold jewellery and immovable properties held in the names of family members.
Anbumani Ramadoss has declared movable assets worth Rs 1.52 crore in his latest affidavit, a sharp rise from Rs 32.07 lakh during the 2019 Rajya Sabha election. The value of immovable property held in the name of his spouse Sowmiya Anbumani has more than doubled from Rs 23.37 crore to Rs 48.79 crore. The value of gold jewellery declared in her name has also surged from Rs 81.65 lakh earlier to Rs 4.22 crore now. His latest affidavit additionally lists a Mercedes-Benz car along with the previously declared Honda Jazz.
AIADMK leader M Thambidurai’s affidavit shows a significant jump in family assets as well. The value of immovable property held in the name of his spouse has risen from Rs 27.86 crore in 2020 to Rs 44.45 crore. The declared value of about three kilograms of family gold has also seen a dramatic increase, climbing from Rs 80.53 lakh earlier to Rs 4.75 crore. Thambidurai has declared ownership of an Ambassador car.
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva has reported a comparatively moderate rise. His movable assets have grown from Rs 1.60 crore in 2020 to Rs 2.18 crore, while the value of property held in his spouse's name has increased from Rs 20.50 lakh to Rs 73.75 lakh. His affidavit also notes a change in vehicle ownership, replacing a Toyota Fortuner with a Maruti Grand Vitara.
DMDK candidate LK Sudhish has also recorded substantial asset growth since the 2019 Lok Sabha election, when he contested the Kallakurichi seat. His movable assets have increased from Rs 6.81 crore to Rs 11.03 crore, while those of his spouse have risen from Rs 9 crore to Rs 13.17 crore. Immovable property values have seen a comparatively smaller rise, reaching Rs 28.16 crore in his name and Rs 19.69 crore in his spouse’s name. The latest affidavit also lists Toyota and BMW among the family's vehicles.
Overall, the affidavits underscore how rising property values and gold prices over the years have significantly increased the declared wealth of several political figures.